Thom Mpinganjira boosts hubby’s project with an extra K14 million

Renowned businessman Thomson Mpinganjira has, in a show of support to hubby, put in K14 million into wife’s philanthropic project, ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera Kupita Patsogolo’. This significant contribution brings the total project funds to K30 million and winners to 30.

The project, the brainchild of entrepreneur and philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira, aims to empower individuals with innovative business ideas. Every fortnight, one lucky winner receives a million to turn their vision into reality.

She took to her official Facebook page to share the exciting news, revealing that her husband’s generous donation will increase the number of winners from 16 to 30.

“I thought he would just help me sort the best 16 as it was not easy to get the remaining 16 people out of 96,000. He didn’t. He said ‘No, let me add a million’ so I increased the winners from 16 to 30. I am speechless. Thank you so much, hubby.

“So there you are, guys. The project has now hit a million. On 30th August (at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe), we will have 30 winners, each going home with a million. I can’t wait!” She states.

The project has received an overwhelming response, with over 96,000 applications submitted. The selection process was challenging, but Dr Thomson Mpinganjira’s contribution has eased the burden, allowing more deserving individuals to benefit.

This remarkable gesture by Dr Thomson Mpinganjira exemplifies the power of partnership and support in driving positive change. As the saying goes, “Iron sharpens iron,” and this couple’s collaboration is a shining example of how together, more can achieved.

