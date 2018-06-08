Three players terminate contract with Wanderers: Cholopi, Kumwenda and Botomani

Barely two months after losing the services of midfielder Blessings Tembo the champions Be Forward Wanderers are in another risk of losing three players; Peter Cholopi, Misheck Botomani and Dan Kumwenda who have written the club the termination letters of their contracts.

According to the information gathered by Nyasa Times the termination letters which have been signed by the players and their manager Haroon Kassim were submitted to Be Forward Wanderers and copied to the desk of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Transfer Matching System and Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale on Thursday afternoon.

In the letter dated June 06 2018 Kassim explained that he has decided to terminate the contract with Wanderers due to what he called failure to fulfil obligations by the club.

“With reference to the letter dated 10th May 2018, we write to activate Article 14 of the FIFA updated transfer rules, that stipulates and I quote, (“A contract may be terminated by either party without consequences of any kind ,” either payment of compensation or imposition of sporting sanction “where there is just cause….just causes not defined but would cover for example where a player has not

been paid for months),” reads part of the letter.

Speaking to Nyasa Times Kassim said he has been trying to keep the players at Lali-luban side but the team was not showing any interest of respecting their agreement which was put in the players contracts.

“As I am talking now there is nothing that Wanderers followed in the agreement since the players signed their contracts with the team on December 31 2017. I’ve been reminding them especially the General Secretary (Mike Butao) and the team’s chairman (Gift Mkandawire) to fullfil what we agreed in the contract but instead of being open to me they all stopped picking up my calls and after some days they blocked my mobile numbers.

“I wrote them a letter on May 10 2018 giving them 15 days to respond and I also warned them that failure to respond I will take action. I copied the same to letter to FAM where they advised me that I have the right to terminate the contrat if I don’t receive any tangible response. Now I have terminated the contract because they ignored my letter by not responding to my request.

“Football is a short term career so if the players are failing to benefit now when are they going to test the goodness of playing football?. I want them to clear my players and let them go where their services can be respected,” said Kassim.

Both players signed a three-year contract which could’ve taken them with the club until 2020.

Wanderers signed Cholopi and Kumwenda from Azam Tigers whereas Botomoni came from Premier Bet Wizards F.C.

