TNM, Huawei in joint donation of K12m medical equipment  to Chikwawa Hospital

As a continuation of its festive season celebration, Technology partners TNM Plc and Huawei on New Year’s eve cheered the sick at Chikwawa District Hospital and donated medical equipment andassorted food items worth K12 million.

This is TNM’s continuation of Festive Season initiative through which the company’s every year share goodies to those in need and Huawei joined the cause and contributed significantly towards this year’s donation.

Speaking at the event, TNM Head of Sales & Distribution, ProtazioMthethe said as a caring Malawian company, TNM would like to reach out to those that have been able to be with their families due to illnesses during the festive season and this year decided to visit Chikwawa District Hospital.

“The festive is a time when everyone looks forward to eating the best food and getting treated to something special. But some of our friends in hospitals are not spoiled for choice and we at TNM in collaboration with our partner Huawei decided to visit and cheer them up and present them with something to eat,” Mthethe said.

Mthethe said the donation of equipment, foodstuff and toiletries aims to uplift the spirits of both the patients, guardians and hospital staff.

“We recognize ongoing effort by government and other agencies to provide essential services in our hospital, however, the challenges are enormous hence TNM and technology partner, Huawei thought it wise to join the efforts by sharing food and medical items to Chikwawa District Hospital,” he said.

He hailed Huawei for coming forward to partner with TNM as they try to touch the lives of Malawians facing a not-so-bright festive season this year.

Mthethe also appealed to the hospital personnel to take great care of the equipment to ensure it lasts longer and serves more people.

Receiving the donation District Medical officer WamakaMsopole hailed TNM and Huawei for the donation describing it as timely.

“We are grateful to TNM and Huawei for this donation and cheering our patients during this time of festivities celebration. The donation will improve the delivery of quality health services because the hospital has increased the quantity of important equipment,” said Msopole.

The items donated include an autoclave machine, delivery beds, baby rescucitaire, vicryls, linen, patientstrollies, delivery bed and gumboots.

About 100 individual patients from the children and maternity also received packages with assorted foodstuff and toiletries.

