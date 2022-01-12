TNM Mpamba splashes out K16.8m in Kuikunga Promotion

Mpamba Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of telecommunications leaders, TNM Plc, says it has so far distributed K16.8 million in prizes to customers and agents in the ongoing Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion

Since its launch, the promotion has rewarded 570 customers and 570 agents with cash prizes across the country.

TNM’s Brands and Communications Manager, Limbani Nsapato made the revelations in Blantyre during the third draw of the promotion.

He said that the promotion is progressing well as participation numbers are keeping on increasing on daily basis.

“We are happy with the progress of the promotion, we are recording increment in participation every day.

“So far we have rewarded 30 customers and 30 agents with K100, 000 each while 540 customers and 540 agents have won K10, 000 each,” said Nsapato.

Magombo said that the prize money in Kuikunga ndi Mpamba are a great spiced to celebrate the new-year and ease the financial burden associated with the lean month of January.

“With Kuikunga ndi Mpamba we aimed at celebrating our customers and agents, and in the process ensuring that people are embracing financial technologies.

“The the prizes will also go a long way to ease financial pressure commonly associated with general January,” he said.

The promotion underscores the strength in effective working collaborations, as customers are required to add minimum of 10 members to participate.

He said: “To enter into the promotion, customers are required to create a group of minimum 10 members and to qualify as a group member, customers are required to make a recharge with a minimum of K200 on Mpamba.

“To add icing to the cake, all group members are being given a 100 bonus on every airtime purchase made on Mpamba,” added Nsapato.

As the promotion is getting closer to an end, Nsapato has called on customers to transact more on Mpamba to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of K100 million.

Mbayani-based business woman, Mercy Katekesa who emerged a K100, 000 winner in customer’s category expressed gratitude with Mpamba.

She said that the money will help boost her business.

“I have never won in a promotion, this is like a dream to me. The K100, 000 will go a long way to mitigate challenges that come in January and boost my business,” said Katekesa.

And a Balaka-based agent, Richard Chikwakwa who was short of words described the prize as timely as the money would be budgeted to alleviate financial challenges.

The two-month long Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion, will end on 28th January 2022 where grand draw will be conducted.

During the grand draw one customer will win K100 million of which half will be shared with his/her group.

