Tobacco Buyers Shut Out Independent Farmers as Rejection Rates Hit Shocking 93 Percent

A deepening crisis is unfolding in Malawi’s tobacco sector after revelations that buyers are overwhelmingly rejecting tobacco grown by independent farmers, leaving thousands at risk of massive financial losses despite months of hard labour and investment.

Findings from a parliamentary visit to the auction floors on Wednesday exposed what lawmakers and farmer representatives are now describing as a disturbing and unfair trend in the country’s tobacco market, where buyers appear to be favouring contract farmers while sidelining independent growers.

According to Tobacco Commission Lilongwe Division Manager Alison Kambiri, an alarming 93 percent of tobacco brought to the market by non-contracted farmers is being rejected by buyers.

The revelation has triggered outrage among stakeholders, with many questioning whether independent farmers are being deliberately pushed out of the tobacco industry.

“We must admit that farmers are facing the highest rejection rate,” Kambiri told members of Parliament during the tour. “There are many factors contributing to this, but we are going to see how we, as the commission, can come in.”

What has made the situation even more controversial is the admission that there is often little difference in quality between tobacco produced by independent farmers and that grown under contract farming arrangements.

Despite this, buyers continue to prefer tobacco from contracted growers, raising fears that the market is becoming increasingly biased against small-scale independent farmers who cannot access contract farming systems.

The crisis is now threatening the livelihoods of thousands of rural families who depend on tobacco as their main source of income.

For many farmers, tobacco is not just a crop — it is the backbone of household survival, paying for food, school fees, fertilizer, transport, and healthcare. But with rejection rates soaring and prices remaining low, many growers are now facing devastating economic uncertainty.

Kambiri further disclosed that low tobacco prices are also being blamed on excessive supply relative to demand from buyers.

However, lawmakers and farmer representatives are strongly disputing that explanation.

Daniel Gunya, chairperson of the Tobacco Commission Board, admitted that the current situation had come as a shock even to the regulator itself.

“The current trend of high rejection rates has come as a surprise to us,” Gunya said. “We, as a board, will sit down with the buyers and farmers to see how we can move forward from here.”

But members of Parliament who toured the auction floors appeared unconvinced and visibly frustrated by what they witnessed.

Anthony Kamoto described the situation as deeply disappointing, especially at a time when farmers are already struggling with rising production costs and harsh economic conditions.

“It is disappointing to see tobacco being bought at low prices while independent farmers are also failing to sell their crop,” Kamoto said.

He dismissed claims that low prices are being caused by overproduction, arguing that Malawi’s tobacco volumes are not excessively high.

“Blaming low prices on high production is not fair,” he said. “The tobacco we are producing as a country is not too much. What we need is to address the challenges that have currently been highlighted.”

The crisis has also alarmed farmer organizations.

Last week, Abel Kalima Banda, president of Tama Farmers Trust, expressed frustration with the way this year’s tobacco market has opened, particularly over the unusually high rejection rates.

“There has to be negotiations to ensure that the rejection rate issue is addressed,” Banda said. “Farmers rely on this market and when they bring their tobacco, they have to sell it.”

The figures emerging from the Tobacco Commission paint an even more troubling picture.

Since the opening of the market, approximately 22 million kilograms of tobacco have already been sold. However, out of that total, only 8,000 kilograms came from independent non-contract farmers — a statistic that dramatically illustrates how little space remains for growers operating outside contract arrangements.

The developments are now raising broader questions about the future of independent tobacco farming in Malawi.

Critics warn that if the current trend continues unchecked, the tobacco industry could become fully dominated by contract systems controlled by large buyers, leaving smallholder farmers increasingly marginalized and economically vulnerable.

For a country whose economy still heavily depends on tobacco exports, the growing exclusion of independent farmers threatens not only rural livelihoods, but also the long-term sustainability and fairness of Malawi’s most important cash crop industry.

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