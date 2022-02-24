Tobacco marketing season opening in March

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has announced that the 2022 tobacco marketing season will open in March, a month or two earlier than in previous years.

TC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, made the announcement in Lilongwe on Wednesday, saying the marketing season will open early this year for the economic benefit of growers whose tobacco will be ready by March 2022.

“The Commission is aware that the late onset of rainfall this season will have an impact on tobacco production, hence the need to provide an opportunity to growers who will be ready with their leaf in March to get their proceeds early as well,” he said.

The Commission has since urged growers to desist from selling their leaf to vendors.

Malunga reminded tobacco farmers that TC has not yet announced the dates for the opening of the tobacco markets.

He said the announcement of the early opening of the tobacco marketing season this year comes when buyer-demand for the year is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently reading the first round of crop estimates survey, which started on 7th February and is expected to be completed on 25th.

