Toll Hike Pays Off: RFA Revenue Surges to K1.8 Billion in Three Months

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has recorded a dramatic jump in revenue, collecting K1.8 billion from toll gates in the first three months of 2026—a staggering 96 percent increase from the same period last year. The sharp rise follows government’s decision to hike toll fees effective January 1, a move that is now reshaping the country’s road financing landscape.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lilongwe, RFA tolling operations manager Dalitso Kadzamira revealed that collections between January and March more than doubled from K920 million recorded during the same quarter in 2025. The surge has been driven not only by the revised toll fees but also by policy shifts, including amendments to tolling regulations and the restoration of fuel levy inflows through the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

Despite the revenue boost, Kadzamira admitted that many tolled roads remain in poor condition—an issue that has long frustrated motorists. In response, RFA has earmarked K50 billion for the Roads Authority to carry out major rehabilitation works on deteriorated sections, including resurfacing and widening. Bidding for the works closed last Friday, April 10. In addition, another K17 billion worth of projects is at the contract negotiation stage, with contractors expected to move on site within a month. Meanwhile, pothole patching is ongoing across several roads as a temporary fix.

Kadzamira did not shy away from the institution’s past struggles. He pointed out that RFA’s financial stability was severely undermined in January 2022 when toll fees were drastically reduced without backing from feasibility studies. The situation worsened as the institution went three years without receiving fuel levy revenues. “While all this was happening, inflation was rising and the Malawi Kwacha lost value by over 100 percent, pushing road maintenance costs sharply upwards. Costs were escalating while income was shrinking,” he said.

Looking ahead, RFA is moving to expand its tolling footprint to boost revenue further. Four new tollgates are planned for the 2026/27 financial year at Mkamanga in Mponela and Gwayi in Nkhamenya along the M1, as well as Chileka on the Lilongwe–Mchinji road and Naluva on the Lilongwe–Salima road.

With revenue rebounding and major works in the pipeline, the real test now is delivery—whether motorists will finally see the improved road conditions their toll fees are meant to fund.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :