Top heads roll at Zomba maximum prison over jail break outs

Malawi Prison authorities have transferred three top officers at Zomba maximum prison following a spate of jail break outs.

Sources said the officer-in-charge, the station officer and the disciplinary officer have all been transferred to various prisons.

A new set of management is expected to take over this week.

There have been three break outs this year alone, the latest was in November when three inmates drilled a hole within the maximum prison and escaped.

Two of the inmates were recaptured but one is still at large.

Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said the transfers were normal.

