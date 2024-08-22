Tragedy falls on Malawi as 26 die in Kasungu, 4 in Zomba on road accidents

Today, 22nd August 2024, is turning to be one of the darkest days in Malawi as 30 people have died two road accidents that have happened in Kasungu and Zomba districts.

In Kasungu, 26 people have been confirmed dead after burning in a minibus which, after hitting and killing a cyclist, went on to hit fuel tanker, caught fuel and then lit up.

While in Zomba, four people have been killed in a road accident after a minibus they were travelling in overturned twice at 8 Miles in in the district.

Police Regional Traffic Officer for the Eastern Region, Augustine Chakanika, confirmed the death of the four.

Chakanika said the accident occurred because the vehicle, registration number MHG 6746 driven by Wilson Jemba Jemba, was speeding.

In the same accident, 10 passengers were rushed to Zomba Central Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

We have learned with deep sorrow about the tragic road accident in Kasungu in which 26 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera together with the First Lady says they are saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred today at Katondo in Kasungu claiming the lives of 26 people, including two children.

“May we find strength and comfort in God’s grace during this troubled time,” Chakwera said.

In his tribute, Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa says among the 26 were three young men from Edingeni namely: Steve Ngwira, Kondwani Maseko Phiri and Wellington Jere.

“We join the nation in conveying the message of condolence to the bereaved families and pray for God’s comfort. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.

