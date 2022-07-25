TRANSFORM Program moves to address sanitation and hygiene challenges at Kapyolambavi School in Rumphi

The Sustainable Food Systems for Rural Agriculture Transformation and Resilience (TRANSFORM) Program is breathing a new lease of life at Kapyolambavi Primary School, which has been operating without adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities for some years.

One of the TRANSFORM Program implementing partners, the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM), has facilitated the construction of two modern pit latrines at the school with financial support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy through the Norwegian Church Aid and DanChruchAid (NCA/DCA) Malawi Joint Country Programme.

The development has brought excitement and delight among female learners who used to find it hard to learn in an environment devoid of sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Currently, the school has four latrines against 112 girls and eight latrines for 184 boys.

Head teacher for the school, John Costa Kumwenda, told journalists on a tour of TRANSFORM Program on Tuesday that inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities forced some learners to drop out, especially girls.

“Most girls drop out because of lack of adequate hygiene and sanitation facilities,” said Kumwenda.

This prompted the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM) to facilitate the construction of two modern pit latrines at the school.

CADECOM is one of the implementing partners in the Sustainable Food Systems for Rural Agriculture Transformation and Resilience (TRANSFORM) Program, which NCA/DCA Malawi Joint Program, is coordinating alongside the Development Fund of Norway (DF), and Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).

A 14-year-old Standard 7 pupil, Milcah Luhanga, expressed delight at the construction of the two modern pit latrines.

Milcah said the latrines will motivate girl learners to complete their education.

“We are very happy to benefit from this programme,” she said.

In his remarks, Village Head Sakalale Botha assured that the community will work closely with teachers in safeguarding the facilities.

NCA/DCA Malawi Joint Program Value Chain Specialist, Eluby Kanyenda-Kasinja, said they are impressed with the impact the programme is making on the targeted beneficiaries.

