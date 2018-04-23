Treasury non-committal on Mulli’s K3bn pay out

Treasury has kept a tight lead on reports circulation on social media that government has paid MK3.1 billion to Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL) as compensation to two of its subsidiaries for damages and loss of business.

The High Court ruled that government should compensate MBL after two of its subsidiaries, Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, suffered damages and loss of business during the July 20 2011 anti-government demonstrations against economic malaise under the administration of the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

But government through office of the Attorney General challenged the assessment of the damage which has accrued due to the period it has taken since the court ruling.

Earlier on the court awarded K592 million to Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and K68 million to Chombe Foods Limited, but the damages accrued to K2.1 billion and then hit K3 billion in total.

A Whatsapp post has been circulating indicating that Leston Mulli, who is also the chairperson of Mulhakho wa Alhomwe has collected his compensation money from cash-strapped Capital Hill.

Renowned social commentator Onjezani Kenani reposted the matter on his Facebook page which claimed government paid the MK3 billion starting from April this year.

“This was done secretly and the discussions happened in treasury in a meeting between the finance minister Goodall Gondwe, Ben Phiri and Leston Mulli (apparently Ben Phiri advised the two that the President had agreed to settle this issue),” says the post.

But Treasury has been non-committal on the matter. Spokesman for Ministry of Finance Davis Sado and Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo declined to comment.

The revelation has angered Malawians since Mulli owes Malawians MK3 billion after government repaid a loan he took from the then state owned Malawi Savings Bank.

Some Malawians have accused Gondwe of failing to make sure the debt is collected and have called on him to resign.

The revelation comes as government is already under fire for attempting to distribute MK4 billion to 86 Members of Parliament, most of whom blocked the Electoral Reforms Bills.

