Tropical Storm Dumako to hit South Malawi

February 18, 2022 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has warned that Tropical Cyclone Dumako will hit some parts of the Southern Region in Malawi between today and tomorrow.

During the two days, many of the areas in the south will receive persistent rainfall, which may reach 100mm.

Tropical Cyclone Dumako

The rain will cause flash floods that will lead to flooding, especially in Shire Valley.

However, the department has said the storm is not as strong as Cyclone Ana and has asked residents to stay calm.

Meanwhile, DCCMS has sent warning messages through the District Commissioners of Chikwawa, Blantyre, Nsanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Neno, Mulanje and Mwanza as well as some parts of eastern region.

The storm, which originated from the Indian Ocean, made landfall in Madagascar and will reach Malawi through Mozambique.

DCCMS says it is monitoring the situation and promised to keep the country updated.

