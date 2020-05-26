Truck drivers, health officials stand-off over Covid-19 testing

Some 17 truck drivers who had been ferrying fuel for National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) refusing to take coronavirus tests in Mzuzu.

The stand-off has been there for three days as some of the drivers said they did not trust the testing kits.

“These are fake testing kits, they lie. They will confirm us positive when we are positive,” said one of them.

The truck drivers have been sending back covid-19 frontline health workers from the district health office.

In response, NOCMA refused to allow them offload the fuel for the past two days until today when they have been allowed to offload at NICMA fuel depot in Mzuzu on condition that they should not disembark from their trucks.

NOCMA depot manager for Mzuzu Dyson Bengo has confirmed that the drivers have been allowed to offload the fuel.

“They will remain in their vehicles whilst offloading the fuel and they will leave immediately after the offloading,” he said.

This comes at a time when eight Covid-19 patients have escaped Kameza isolation centre in Blantyre, posing a threat to other people.

