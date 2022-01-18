Truck drivers threaten unspecified action

The Professional Drivers Union of Malawi and Truck Drivers Union have threatened to take an unspecified action if government does not address their problems.

The two unions wrote President Lazarus Chakwera asking him for a meeting which they think could help iron out their grievances but they say no response has come out from the office of the president.

Chairperson of Professional Drivers Union of Malawi, Major Mkandawire, lamented lack of consideration on the part of government.

“We wrote the president directly to avoid any hindrances by ministers or whosoever. We have so many problems that government has not yet addressed. We want the president to be concerned and help us accordingly,” Mkandawire remarked.

The drivers are asking for better salaries and better conditions of service among other issues. They have since threatened to take an unspecified action if their grievances are not addressed.

Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara, said he was new at the ministry but thinks there is room for discussions on the matter.

“I am new at the ministry but after looking at the matter, I have seen that we can engage them and discuss how best it can be resolved,” said Hara.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!