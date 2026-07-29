Two arrested in Limbe over illegal pesticide sales

Police in Limbe have arrested two men accused of selling counterfeit and unregistered pesticides without a licence.

The suspects — Patrick Savala, 35, from Mulanje, and Lewis Dzikolatha, 25, from Chikwawa — were detained on 27 July after officers from the Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Section received a tip‑off during a routine patrol.

Detectives traced the pair to a trading bench where they were allegedly selling the products.

Officers seized a range of pesticides, including 85 bottles of Shumba Plus, several containers of Orainfos, Lamda, Copper, Dithane, and 143 sachets of Sevin (Carbaryl).

The items were taken to the Bvumbwe Pesticides Control Board for testing, where experts confirmed they were counterfeit.

Savala and Dzikolatha have been charged with multiple offences, including selling pesticides without a licence, selling unregistered and adulterated products, and decanting pesticides, all contrary to Section 44 of the Pesticides Control Act.

They remain in custody and are expected to appear in court.

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