Two men jailed for trafficking 3 minors

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Thursday, October 27, 2022 convicted and sentenced Mpandileni Kassim(Malawian), 43, to 7 years and his Mozambican accomplice, Usuman Sabiti, 19, to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for contravening section 15 (1) of the trafficking in persons act.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer lnspector Amos Mwase informed the court that the victims are aged between 11 and 16 and the youngest is a stepson of the Malawian convict.

The youngest victim stays at Mangamba in Machinga with his grandparents after the Malawian convict moved to Mozambique with the victim’s mother.

Last week, the convicts came to Malawi apparently in search of farm workers to work in Mozambique. The first convict enticed his stepson and two others that they will be paid handsomely in Mozambique.

Prosecutor Mwase added that on October 25, 2022 they started the journey through Chiponde and members of the community tipped the police about the incident who rushed and found them within the area waiting for nightfall in order to cross the border via unchartered routes.

Upon being quizzed, the victims narrated the ordeal to the police, which led to arrest of the duo.

Both convicts pleaded guilty and asked for court’s leniency citing that they have family obligations.

In his submission, Prosecutor Mwase reminded the court that cases of trafficking are rampant especially along the borders of Malawi and traffickers manipulate victims into dubious deals, which pose a threat to the younger ones hence he prayed for stiffer sentences.

In his judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and sentenced Kassim to 7years and Sabiti to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Kassim hails from M’bwana Village, Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga while Sabiti comes from Ngauma District in Mozambique, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mangochi Police Station.

