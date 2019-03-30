Two shows collide for Ma Blacks, organisers being cheated for two years

Typical of Malawian musicians, the Black Missionaries Band have been caught off guard after they are caught between two shows, the same day and night, in two cities.

On Sunday, the Chileka based reggae power house together with Anthony Makondetsa are supposed to perform in Lilongwe at M1 Center Point while at the same time in Blantyre at Kachere Kacha Club.

The organisers of both shows have been advertising for the same in almost all media platforms.

Buy it seems like the band has leaned towards the Blantyre show for unknown reasons as both the band manager Ras Ray Harawa and Band Leader Anjiru Fumuluni are not picking up their phones.

However, Harawa has been quoted in the media as saying that “it is difficult to explain what has happened” for the band to have two shows at the same time.

“We are going to sort out this issue,” he said.

Nyasa Times investigations indicate that Ma Blacks, as the band is fondly called, has been playing hide and seek with the Lilongwe show organisers, Phindu Events for almost a year and half now, even though they pocketed the full appearance fee.

One of the organisers who opted for anonymity confused in Nyasa Times that the main show failed because of the death of a relation to the Fumulanis but ever since the band has been failing to honour their contractual agreement.

“Since then, every time we agree on a date to hold a show, they have been failing to come. We have been spending a lot of money in advertisements and other promotions mechanism but at the end of the day, nothing materializes,” he said adding that they came to know of the Blantyre show after it was advertised in the newspapers.

Newspaper adverts for both shows appeared in the Daily Times of Thursday.

“Cancelling a show at eleventh hour is not only very painful for the organisers but also a big blow to fans who were geared to patronise the same,” he said, adding that the band leadership is no longer picking up ther calls.

