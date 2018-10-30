U-23 starts camp,Botomani fails to join squad 

The Malawi U23 National football team on Monday started training in preparation for a 2020 Olympics qualifier against Botswana next month.

Twenty five players reported for camp as only one player Misheck Botomani was not present.

Coach Meke Mwase said he is satisified with the boys response on first day.

“It is good that everybody is in. The attitude on day one was impressive. We have a mixed group comprising of players from the U 20 and Senior national team as well as others who are joining the national teams set up for the first time. By the time we fly to Gabarone we wIll have a good team,” said Mwase.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers Charles Thom – Dwangwa United Rabson Chiyenda – NMC Bullets Hastings Banda – Civil Sporting Club

DEFENDERS

Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers Precious Sambani – Be Forward Wanderers Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers Mark Fodya – Silver Strikers Charles Petro – NMC Bullets Reserve Kelvin Kadzinje – MZUNI FC Lawrence Chaziya – Civil Sporting Club

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – NMC Bullets Reserves Mike Mkwate – NMC Bullets Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers Jack Chiona – Silver Strikers Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United Enerst Tambe – Be Forward Wanderers Francis Mkonda – Masters Security

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Patrick Phiri – NMC Bullets Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars Isaac Kaliyati – Be Forward Wanderers Misheck Botomani – Be Forward Wanderers China Chirwa – TN Stars Francisco Mdzaka – Kamuzu Barracks Laurent Banda – TN Stars

