UDF calls for ‘Third Liberation’ as Malawi marks 62 years of independence

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called on Malawians to embrace what it describes as a “Third Liberation,” saying the country’s future depends on creating jobs, expanding opportunities, and ending the economic system that has failed to deliver prosperity for many citizens.

In a statement commemorating Malawi’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, UDF President Atupele Austin Muluzi paid tribute to the country’s founding generation for securing political independence while urging citizens to focus on building a better future.

“Today, we celebrate 62 years of our nation’s independence. We honour the courage and sacrifice of those who secured our freedom and gave us the opportunity to shape our own destiny. As we celebrate our past, we must also build our future,” Muluzi said.

The former Cabinet minister described Malawi’s history as having been shaped by two major milestones: the attainment of independence in 1964, which he called the “First Liberation,” and the return to multi-party democracy in 1994, which he referred to as the “Second Liberation.”

According to Muluzi, the current generation now has the responsibility of delivering a “Third Liberation” focused on improving the lives of ordinary Malawians through economic transformation.

He said this new phase should prioritize job creation, expanding opportunities, restoring dignity, strengthening public institutions, and ensuring that economic growth benefits all citizens.

The UDF leader also argued that achieving these goals would require dismantling what he termed a “rentier system” that has captured the nation and replacing it with a productive economy built on merit, innovation, enterprise, and equal opportunity.

Muluzi further stressed that the Malawi citizens aspire to would not emerge by chance but through patriotism, purpose, unity, and a shared commitment to excellence.

He concluded by urging Malawians to renew their faith in the country and their determination to build “a Malawi that works for everyone.”

The statement was issued as Malawi joined the rest of the nation in commemorating 62 years since attaining independence from British colonial rule on July 6, 1964.

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