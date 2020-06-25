UDF governor for the south George Mpombwe dies

Death has been announced of Regional Governor for United Democratic Front (UDF) in the South George Mpombwe.

UDF Spokesperson Ken Ndanga confirmed the development.

However, details about his death remains sketchy.

Burial arrangements are to be announced soon by the family members.

UDF formed an alliance with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the 23rd June 2020 in which its leader Atupele Muluzi was running mate to the Alliance torch bearer Peter Mutharika