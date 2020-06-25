UDF governor for the south George Mpombwe dies

June 25, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Death has been announced of Regional Governor for United Democratic Front (UDF) in the South George Mpombwe.

Mpombwe no more

UDF Spokesperson Ken Ndanga confirmed the development.

However, details about his death remains sketchy.

Burial arrangements are to be announced soon by the family members.

UDF formed an alliance with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the 23rd June 2020 in which its leader Atupele Muluzi was running mate to the Alliance torch bearer Peter Mutharika

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Nyirenda TobiousEsterMbonga MatogaMtsogoleri opanda mano Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nyirenda Tobious
Guest
Nyirenda Tobious

Kungomva UTMCP yawina, pompo heartache, kwatsala APM ndi Muluzi sr

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ester
Guest
Ester

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Never heard of him……

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mtsogoleri opanda mano
Guest
Mtsogoleri opanda mano

Nyekhwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares