UDF proposes Proportional Representation Voting System to avoid costly by-elections

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has proposed a review and overhaul of Malawi’s Electoral Systems and Electoral Laws to consider a change from the current First Past The Post system to Proportional Representation.

UDF president Atupele Muluzi made the proposal in Lilongwe on Saturday when the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) updated the party on the status of the determination of the number and boundaries of constituencies for the purposes of the 2025 elections.

MEC has already presented the report to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and UTM Party.

Thus, Saturday was the turn for the former governing UDF to get the update.

While reaffirming his party’s support to the electoral body, Muluzi observed that Malawi is losing millions of kwacha to hold by-elections.

He said this would be dealt with if the country adopted the Proportional Representation System.

“We strongly believe that the Proportional Representation System would be more representative and would help save resources for other worthwhile projects,” said Muluzi.

MEC Chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said the Commission has welcomed the proposal and would consult with other stakeholders to see the best way forward.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!