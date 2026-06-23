UGI, Old Mutual launch Auto360 Insurance solution

United General Insurance (UGI) Company Limited has launched Auto360, an innovative motor insurance product developed in partnership with Old Mutual Malawi, aimed at providing comprehensive protection for motorists and vehicle owners in the country.

The product was unveiled during the Auto360 Breakfast Meeting held at Sunbird Lilongwe Hotel in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Auto360 combines UGI’s motor insurance expertise with Old Mutual’s life insurance protection, offering customers a unique package that extends beyond traditional motor insurance cover.

Speaking during the launch, UGI Chief Operating Officer McDonald Chibwe described Auto360 as a game-changing product designed to address long-standing gaps in the motor insurance market.

“Unlike conventional motor insurance policies that mainly focus on vehicle damage and third-party liabilities, Auto360 provides additional protection for policyholders and drivers, including benefits for death, injuries, permanent disability, medical expenses and critical illnesses.”

“This product is revolutionising motor insurance in Malawi. We have incorporated life insurance benefits through our partnership with Old Mutual while also introducing emergency ambulance evacuation services and other enhanced coverages. It is a comprehensive solution that puts the welfare of motorists and policyholders at the centre,” he said.

Chibwe added that UGI and Old Mutual have put in place the necessary structures, agreements and systems to ensure the successful implementation of the product and prompt settlement of claims.

Old Mutual Bancassurance Manager Brian Jana said the partnership reflects the two companies’ commitment to providing holistic insurance solutions that respond to the evolving needs of Malawians.

“The uniqueness of Auto360 lies in its ability to provide both general insurance and life insurance benefits under one package. Traditionally, these services have been offered separately, but through this partnership, we have created a one-stop solution that delivers greater value and convenience to customers,” said Jana.

He said Old Mutual has established robust claims management systems and will work closely with UGI to ensure claims are processed efficiently and settled within the promised timelines.

One of the product’s early adopters, Wandikweza Director of Operations Fisher Jiya, welcomed the initiative, saying it offers organisations peace of mind by protecting not only vehicles but also the people who drive them.

“In the past, motor insurance largely focused on the vehicle, leaving organisations exposed to additional costs such as medical bills and funeral expenses when accidents occurred. Auto360 closes those gaps and gives us confidence that both our assets and our employees are adequately protected,” said Jiya.

Auto360 is expected to provide individuals and organisations with enhanced financial protection and support in the event of accidents, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of motor insurance services in Malawi.

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