UK and Malawi boost trade ties at London summit

The United Kingdom and Malawi have pledged to deepen their economic relationship following a high-level business roundtable held in London on Thursday, with senior figures from both countries gathering to explore new opportunities in trade and investment.

The event, hosted by the UK–Malawi Chamber of Commerce (UKMCC) at an undisclosed London venue, brought together business leaders, investors, policymakers and development partners alongside the newly appointed British High Commissioner to Malawi, Leigh Stubblefield, and Malawi’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika.

Discussions ranged across a broad sweep of sectors — including agriculture, mining, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, financial services and technology — with participants focusing on practical ways to improve market access, strengthen business confidence and deepen private sector collaboration between the two countries.

Stubblefield said she was encouraged by the level of enthusiasm shown by the private sector.

“The UK and Malawi share a long-standing partnership built on mutual respect and shared ambition,” she said. “I look forward to seeing today’s conversations develop into meaningful commercial partnerships.”

Bisika described the roundtable as a significant moment for economic diplomacy.

“Malawi is committed to creating a competitive and attractive investment environment,” he said. “The strong level of engagement at today’s event demonstrates growing confidence in Malawi’s economic potential, and we look forward to translating these discussions into real investment and job creation.”

One of the most significant announcements to emerge from the event was the confirmation that the UKMCC is preparing to open its first permanent office in Malawi, expected to launch in August 2026.

The office will provide on-the-ground support for businesses and investors operating between the two markets.

Chamber chief executive Hannington Gondwe said the focus would now shift from dialogue to delivery.

“We are encouraged by the quality of engagement and the genuine interest shown by businesses from both countries,” he said. “The establishment of our Malawi office will strengthen our ability to support investors, facilitate partnerships and help businesses identify opportunities in both markets.”

Chamber chairperson Edgar Chibaka said the event had brought together exactly the right mix of decision-makers.

“Our role as a Chamber is to create opportunities, build trusted relationships and help businesses navigate both markets,” he said.

The Chamber confirmed that a programme of follow-up activities would begin immediately, including sector-specific investment webinars, business delegations and investor introductions.

It also announced plans to recruit Founding Members in Malawi ahead of an inaugural launch event to be held alongside the British High Commissioner.

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