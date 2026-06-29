UK and Malawi pledge closer cooperation on tackling gender‑based violence

The British High Commissioner to Malawi, Leigh Stubblefield, has held her first official meeting with Gender Minister Mary Thom Navicha, with both sides pledging closer cooperation on efforts to tackle gender‑based violence and strengthen women’s rights across the country.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the discussion focused on shared priorities, including ending gender‑based violence, addressing sexual exploitation and harassment, and advancing women and girls’ empowerment in communities where progress has often been slow.

Stubblefield described the talks as “productive”, noting that inclusive development remains central to the UK’s partnership with Malawi.

The High Commission said Britain “remains committed to working hand in hand with Malawi on these vital issues” and looked forward to deepening collaboration.

The meeting comes at a time when Malawi continues to grapple with high rates of gender‑based violence, limited access to justice for survivors, and persistent barriers to girls’ education and economic participation.

Rights groups have long argued that sustained political leadership — backed by international support — is essential to closing the gap between policy commitments and lived realities for women and girls.

Navicha, who took office earlier this year, has pledged to prioritise protection services, strengthen community‑level prevention programmes and push for better coordination across government departments.

For the UK, the meeting signals continuity in its development agenda in Malawi, with gender equality remaining a core pillar of its diplomatic and aid engagement.I

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :