UK-based asset recovery specialist Carolyne Lamptey in Malawi to support asset recovery efforts

United Kingdom (UK)-based Senior Asset Recovery Specialist, Carolyne Lamptey, is in the country to boost the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen property, the Malawi Government has confirmed.

Her coming is part of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office-funded programme to support authorities in Malawi in their efforts to recover illicit assets in corruption and money laundering cases without the need to obtain a criminal conviction.

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda told Nyasa Times on Wednesday afternoon that Lamptey will be in Malawi for the next three months.

“In fact, I have been working with her on various matters,” said Chakaka Nyirenda.

According to Basel Institute for Governance, Lamptey is a former Team Leader and Senior Lawyer with the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service and has specialized in asset recovery/proceeds of crime for the last 18 years.

The institute warns “those who steal from the Malawian people” to watch out.

Lamptey was called to the bar of England & Wales in 2000, has extensive international experience of prosecuting proceeds of crime matters including mentoring senior prosecutors and the judiciary. She prosecuted proceeds of crime cases at the Crown Prosecution Service and is a leading mind in the field. Has worked on the African continent in Egypt and Ghana.

