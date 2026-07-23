UK-based Malawian business leaders back Queens with K5m donation ahead of Commonwealth Games opener

Malawian business leaders based in the United Kingdom have thrown their support behind the national netball team, donating 5 million Kwacha to the Malawi Queens as they prepare for their Commonwealth Games opener against South Africa on Saturday.

The donation comes from four prominent business figures: Rhodrick Kalumpha; Abdul Chazolokera Chirwa; Sheriff Kaunde, Managing Partner at Liberty Immigration Services; and Saidi Phiri, Managing Director of Dusk Commercials Limited.

The group say their backing reflects a shared belief in investing in Malawi’s national teams and recognising the sacrifices made by athletes who represent the country on the world stage.

Leicester-based Liberty Immigration Services is a specialist immigration law firm with more than two decades of experience advising UK-based and international clients.

Dusk Commercials, headquartered in Manchester, operates as a logistics and supply chain company across the UK and Europe, specialising in sea and air freight for domestic and commercial cargo — including containers, vehicles and plant machinery — with particular expertise serving the SADC region and Malawi.

This marks the second year running that the group has backed the Queens financially, having previously made a contribution when the team visited London last year.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the group, Saidi Phiri praised the players’ commitment and urged them to keep pushing for excellence.

“We are honoured to support you once again. This donation is a small token of our appreciation for your dedication and the pride you bring to Malawi every time you step on the court. We encourage you to continue working hard, believing in yourselves and aiming even higher.

“Malawi has witnessed your achievements before, and we are confident that you can once again compete among the very best in world netball,” Phiri said.

Malawi Queens head coach Debbie Fuller received the donation at Platt Sports Centre following a training match against New Zealand, and thanked the business leaders for their support.

“It’s heart-warming to see Malawian business leaders coming in the fore and supporting their fellow countrymen. This shows a strong sense of patriotism and commitment to Malawi Queens.

“We are grateful to you all and the Malawi High Commission which helped facilitate our coming here. On behalf of the Malawi Queens, thank you so much,” Fuller said.

The Queens face a tough test at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where they’ve been drawn in Pool A alongside South Africa, Australia, England, Tonga and Northern Ireland.

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