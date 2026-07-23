UK‑based Malawian donates cleaning supplies to Kawale police station

July 23, 2026 Chris Loka, Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A UK‑based Malawian  has donated cleaning materials and safety equipment to Kawale Police Station in the capital, a contribution officials say will help improve hygiene and working conditions.

Resilience Rising Foundation, found

Resilience Rising Foundation donates equipment to support Lilongwe police facility

ed by Fanny Chazima, handed over buckets, mops, brooms and reflective vests during a ceremony attended by Lilongwe Masintha MP Juliana Kaduya.

Kaduya said the donation was timely and urged other organisations to support police stations and similar public institutions.

Senior Superintendent Grades Chiwaula, who received the items on behalf of the station, said the supplies would benefit both officers and members of the public who use the facility.

Chazima said the gesture was part of the foundation’s corporate social

Kawale Police Station receives cleaning materials from UK‑based charity

responsibility programme, which focuses on community development and support for public institutions.

The foundation, launched in 2025, has been involved in social welfare initiatives across Malawi.

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