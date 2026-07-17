UK says future Malawi support will focus on investment and climate finance

The UK government says it is shifting the focus of its support to Malawi towards investment, climate finance and economic reform, while insisting its wider partnership with the country remains long term.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, acting British High Commissioner and Development Director Ben Nicholson said the UK remained a “long-term friend and trusted partner” of Malawi, with future support shaped by Malawi’s own priorities on economic stability, stronger institutions, climate resilience and growth.

Mr Nicholson said bilateral funding figures published earlier this week represented baseline allocations only, and did not reflect the full extent of UK support to the country.

“The future UK-Malawi partnership is one of collaboration, investment and shared ambition,” he said.

He said additional support would continue to flow through multilateral institutions, climate finance mechanisms, British investment and private philanthropy.

UK-attributable multilateral support to Malawi is estimated at between £40 million and £50 million a year, channelled through institutions including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Global Fund, the Green Climate Fund and the African Development Bank.

Mr Nicholson said the UK would continue to back reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, strengthening public finances, improving debt sustainability and rebuilding investor confidence in Malawi.

He said this support would extend to major projects including the 365MW Mpatamanga Hydropower Project, alongside wider UK-backed work in minerals, health, education and resilience.

The statement comes days after the UK confirmed steep cuts to its direct aid budget for Malawi, with bilateral development assistance set to fall by 90% by 2028-29 compared with 2025-26 levels, as part of a broader reduction in the UK’s overseas aid spending to help fund increased defence expenditure.

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