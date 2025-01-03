Undule defends Chakwera’s Cabinet: “It demonstrates commitment to effective governance.”

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has described President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s January 1, 2025, cabinet reshuffle as a demonstration of a strong commitment to effective governance, inclusivity, and national development.

Mwakasungula, in a statement shared with the media on Thursday, said the appointment of State Vice Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi, as Minister of State for Public Service Delivery is a very key step, stressing that this reflects Chakwera’s dedication to improving public service efficiency and ensuring essential services reach all Malawians.

“This role, entrusted to such a senior leader, highlights the President’s priority of delivering meaningful progress in the daily lives of Malawians.The Cabinet also highlights the President’s commitment to gender empowerment and inclusion. In appointing women to critical leadership positions, the President reaffirms his vision for equal representation and opportunities for women in governance. This focus on gender inclusion sets a strong example for promoting equality in leadership across the nation,” he said.

Mwakasungula contradicted those criticizing President Chakwera for what they said “ballooned cabinet”, observing that the previous administration of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used to had a 42-member cabinet before the elections.

He said the new streamlined team demonstrates a commitment by the President to efficiency and resource optimization, ensuring the government remains focused on delivering results while being mindful of public resources.

“The inclusiveness of the Cabinet is evident in its broad-based composition, featuring members from other political parties. Notably, it includes representatives from the Democratic Progressive Party (Honourable Joyce Chitsulo and Honourable Dr. Owen Chomanika) and the People’s Party (Honourable Ibrahim Matola and Honourable Noah Chimpeni). This collaboration showcases the President’s dedication to building unity and promoting a spirit of cooperation for the good of the nation.

“Geographical balance is another key strength of the new Cabinet. With representation from all four political regions – North, Centre, South, and East- the appointments ensure that every part of Malawi has a voice in the government. This balance is important for equitable development and national cohesion,” he said.

“Additionally, the Cabinet includes individuals with proven track records and diverse expertise, enhancing its capacity to address critical national issues such as economic recovery, fuel supply, climate resilience, health, and education to name a few. This selection signals the President and government are results-oriented and focused on addressing the pressing needs of Malawians. Overall, the new Cabinet is a reflection of the President and government committed to inclusivity, efficiency, and the empowerment of all Malawians. It sets the tone for a united and progressive path as the country prepares for the upcoming elections,” concluded Mwakasungula.

