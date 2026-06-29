Undule hits out at HRDC for pushing M1 Karonga–Chiweta turmoil

Governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has urged the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to rethink its plan to stage demonstrations over the Karonga–Chiweta Road, arguing that the government’s commitment to begin rehabilitation works creates space for oversight rather than confrontation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mwakasungula said the right to peaceful assembly — protected under Malawi’s constitution — must be exercised in a way that balances democratic freedoms with wider national interests.

“These are important democratic freedoms that must always be respected,” he said. “However, every constitutional right must also be exercised responsibly, reasonably, and in a manner that protects the rights and interests of the nation at large.”

Mwakasungula said the government’s public pledge to start work on the Karonga–Chiweta stretch of the M1 Road offers an opportunity for monitoring and accountability.

He urged HRDC to suspend its planned road blockage and instead focus on tracking progress, demanding timelines and ensuring authorities deliver on their commitments.

He warned that shutting down the route — a critical transport corridor linking northern Malawi to the rest of the country — would disrupt businesses, raise transport costs and place further strain on an already fragile economy.

Mwakasungula also cautioned that pressing ahead with protests despite the government’s response could damage HRDC’s credibility.

“If HRDC insists on proceeding, many Malawians may begin to question whether the objective remains road rehabilitation or whether there are other hidden motives,” he said.

He argued that the coalition’s legacy should be shaped by solutions and constructive engagement, not confrontation.

“Strong advocacy does not always require confrontation. The greatest victories come through sustained engagement, evidence‑based monitoring and responsible leadership.”

Transport Minister Jappie Mhango, meanwhile, dismissed HRDC as partisan and unworthy of government engagement, accusing the coalition of selective activism and claiming it failed to act when the previous administration neglected the same road.

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