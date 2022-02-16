Undule partners media and NGO in tree-planting initiative in Karonga

Concerned with the alarming rates of deforestation and degradation of the environment in Karonga, renowned Governance and Human Rights Expert, Undule Mwakasungula, has partnered with two non-profit making organizations in tree-planting initiative in Karonga.

Mwakasungula, through his non-profit firm UDK Consultancy, has since mobilized 1, 000 tree seedlings, which will be planted Kasowa and Lulindo Primary Schools on March 5, 2022.

Karonga is one of the flood-prone districts in Malawi and the organizations, which include UDK Consultancy in partnership with Karonga Debate Club (KADEC) and Karonga Press Club, fear that, if nothing is done to reforest it, the district could become a home to continued natural disasters.

Mwakasungula told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that planting new trees and protecting the existing forests are key in tackling climate change. He further said the media and NGOs have a big role to play in saving the environment.

“We therefore have resolved to mobilize schools to plant trees in the district to plant more trees and protect the existing forests. We want to contribute towards national efforts to restore environment and mitigate effects of climate change,” said Mwakasungula.

To achieve this goal and ensure sustainability of the project, the three partners have agreed with to expand and work more schools, community leaders and duty-bearers.

On his part, KADEC Executive Director Paul Gondwe said for a start, they are planning to plant 500 trees at Kasoba Full Primary School and 500 trees at Lulindo Full Primary School.

Gondwe appealed to community members to join them in the exercise and thereafter replicate it in their own homes and farmlands.

The three partners stressed that collaborative tree planting between non-profits and neighbourhood groups have the potential to improve neighbourhood community capacity.

UDK Consultancy was established in 2017 with the aim of empowering and transforming communities.

The firm has been working with various stakeholders in the areas of governance and human rights, community development and empowerment, environment, extractive industry, NGO development and management, conflict management, and events management.

