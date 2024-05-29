UNFPA regional chief challenges Malawi youth to lead change

UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Lydia Zigomo, has urged Malawi’s youth to take an active role in transforming their communities.

Zigomo’s call to action came during her tour of UNFPA-supported initiatives aimed at improving the lives of young people and safeguarding girls. Her visit coincided with the 9th Africa Population Conference, which concluded last week.

Addressing youth at the UN Joint Programme on Girls’ Education (JPGE) centre in Salima, Zigomo emphasized the need for young people to lead cultural evolution. “You have a job to do in your communities to change mindsets and convince people that culture has to evolve. The power of change is in your hands,” she urged, highlighting the importance of ending culture-influenced child marriages.

Zigomo stressed the role of education in empowering girls to make informed choices about marriage and motherhood. “Each parent must teach their child about life so that no girl child ends up getting pregnant accidentally. An educated girl can decide when to get married and have children at the time she wants,” she said.

The JPGE, implemented by the Malawi Government in collaboration with WFP, UNFPA, and UNICEF, promotes access to quality education for girls in Malawi.

On Thursday, Zigomo addressed mentors and mentees from the UNFPA-supported Technology and Empowerment Enhancing Networks in Safe Spaces (TEENS) programme at Chiseka. She encouraged young women to aspire to their dreams.

The TEENS project, facilitated by UNFPA and the Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) with funding from the Embassy of Ireland, supports adolescent girls and young women using interactive design approaches and new technologies to create safe spaces.

After listening to testimonies from community leaders and young women on how the project has created a conducive atmosphere for young girls to thrive, Zigomo inspired them to dream bigger. “Whatever your vision is, aspire and dream it. Don’t let people tell you that you can’t do it. Just go ahead and do it,” she encouraged, sharing her own experiences to motivate them to avoid rushing into marriages.

“Everyone who has a child should choose to have a child at a time when they know they can look after the child. It’s your responsibility to look after your child,” she said. Zigomo called on the program participants to be the change their generation desires.

“You have a chance to do something different from what your parents did before you. You have a chance to change. You are a generation that can make Malawi better. I believe that we can end child marriages in this lifetime,” she declared.

She emphasized that a girl, no matter where she lives, must enjoy all the rights in life. “Her life should be an open book where she writes her own story. As she moves through life, chapter by chapter, she must be nurtured, encouraged, and supported. By doing so, she will recognize that she is deserving and worthy, valued, and has the capacity to excel beyond the confines of her community.”

Zigomo noted that gender-based inequalities in Malawi prevent girls and women from enjoying their rights and achieving their potential. “Women and girls in Malawi face various challenges, as they do not have equal access to and control of resources and opportunities. Traditional gender roles in Malawi value girls’ and women’s submissiveness, putting them at greater risk of violence and child marriage, and leading to lower self-esteem and aspirations.”

Sixteen-year-old Doreen Kabowa shared how the project’s awareness programs helped her end her marriage, return to school, and become self-sufficient. Having dropped out in Form 2, she is now back in Form 3, pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse.

Village headman Mankhamba acknowledged that the project has enlightened the community about girls’ rights, creating opportunities for young women to thrive.

“Before this project, we, as chiefs, used to certify marriages between young people mostly because of poverty and greed. But because of this project, we now realize that we were wrong and we apologize for that. We have changed, and now, all 500 village headmen in this area know that this is wrong. We are now committed to safeguarding the girl child’s dreams and ensuring that we shape future leaders in this area,” he said.

GENET Project Officer Tamanda Mhango reported that the TEENS project has successfully removed 155 girls from early marriages, with 145 returning to school and the rest being economically empowered.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!