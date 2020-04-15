Unicaf University programmes continue amid Covid-19: Accredited by Malaiw Council of Higher Education

Unicaf University continues to deliver its academic programmes online through its state-of-the-art online digital platform, Nyasa Times understands.

This is after the institution closed its physical facilities to students following government’s directive to close all learning institutions in fear of the spreading Corona virus.

President Peter Mutharika has since announced a lockdown to restrict movements of citizens aiming to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

The new measures include restrictions to public gatherings of more than 5 people and the close down of all learning facilities.

As at now, schools and colleges are now closed and students are at home, waiting for the end of the pandemic to resume their studies.

Unicaf University students, however, are continuing their studies from home, using the Unicaf Virtual Learning Environment, which provides easy access to study materials, e-libraries, and forums to connect with fellow students and tutors from 156 countries around the world.

Unicaf University Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Kuthemba Mwale said for Unicaf University it is business as usual.

“Unicaf University facilitates online delivery of study materials through the Unicaf state-of-the-art digital platform; online learning is gaining ground as an efficient and reliable way to impart new knowledge, skills and qualifications to students around the globe’, he stated.

Kuthemba Mwale further added that: ‘Through the Unicaf Virtual Learning Environment, students can access study materials using any mobile or desktop electronic device connected to the Internet. Our students have access to study materials and are in regular contact with their tutors, and fellow students online’.

The Vice Chancellor underlined the use of modern technologies and methods like videos, quizzes and group projects in delivering online the University’s Bachelor, Master’s or Doctoral degrees and Professional Development Short Courses.

Meanwhile, UNICAF has been accredited by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) in Malawi.

“We are proud to announce that Unicaf University has achieved institutional accreditation from the National Council for Higher Education in Malawi, as well as accreditation for Unicaf University Malawi’s Master’s programmes” announced the University on its website on Tuesday.

