UNIMA’s Department of Foundational Law embroiled in allegations of cheating in assessment of grades

The Department of Foundational Law at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) has been embroiled in allegations of cheating in assessment of grades, a development that has shocked the Head of Department Samuel Kaphuka.

Kaphuka has since issued a stern warning to members of staff and students alleged to be involved in cheating in assessment of grades in the faculty of Foundational Law.

In a memo dated February 16, 2022, the Head of Department says he has learned with shock the serious allegations on social media regarding the assessment process in the faculty.

Kaphuka says the Department of Foundational Law takes these allegations very seriously, as they have the capacity to undermine the integrity of the faculty as well as the integrity of the entire assessment process.

“The Department does/ will not tolerate this type of misconduct and will respond in a swift and suitable manner to every complaint brought forward. In this regard, any person that has evidence of wrongdoing and/ or information that will help in dealing with the matter should bring forward the same to the Head of Department (Foundational Law) or directly to the Dean of the Faculty of Law by 4:30 pm Thursday 17th February 2022,” reads the memo.

The memo has been copied to the Acting Vice Chancellor, Acting University Registrar, Dean of Faculty of Law, Dean of Students and president of the Students’ Law Society.

