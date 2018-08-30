Up to $40 000 for Malawian innovative entrepreneurs up for grabs

With support from UNDP and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Malawi’s first innovation hub, MHub, has partnered with GrowthAfrica, a leading African Accelerator and Accesserator, a Netherlands-based investment firm to implement the Growth Accelerator Entrepreneurship Challenge.

This is an initiative to support innovative and impactful Malawian enterprises with finance of up to USD 40,000 and technical assistance to scale up their ventures.

Growth Accelerator is targeting early stage Malawian entrepreneurs who have a registered business in Malawi with a prototype ready to scale up. Other requirements include having a market fit product that meet the demand of the Malawian market.

In an effort to ensure every promising entrepreneur across Malawi has an opportunity to apply, the Growth Accelerator team conducted information sessions in July covering 8 districts; Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Mchinji, Karonga, Mzuzu and Kasungu.

At these information sessions, eligibility criteria, selection criteria and mode of application was shared with prospective applicants. Attendees were also given an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers during the information session.

“As a hub, we are committed to creating an enabling environment to make our innovative entrepreneurs investment ready. We realise that they require financing to scale. We would like to encourage innovative enterprises to apply and access a wealth of expertise from local and external expert mentors,” saidTapiwa Bokosi; PR and Communications Manager mHub.

Applications for the Growth Accelerator Entrepreneurship Challenge opened on July 4th and will close September 2nd. Applications can be accessed at www.growmalawi.com and updates can be accessed by visiting the social media platforms on Facebook: @GrwMalawi, Twitter: @GrowMw, Instragram: GrowMalawi and LinkedIn: Grow Malawi.

Entrepreneurs who have gone through the website and application but still have questions can inbox Grow Malawi on the social media pages or send an email to [email protected].

