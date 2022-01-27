US envoy applauds Chakwera’s hard stance against corruption

United States of America (USA) Chargé d’Affaires, Jeremey Neitzke, has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his administration’s continued fight against corruption in Malawi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Neitzke said corruption poses a significant threat to Malawi by wasting public resources and undermining democracy and the confidence of citizens.

He said his government is therefore encouraged by Chakwera’s commitment to ensuring that Malawi’s accountability institutions are apolitical and that those engaging in acts of corruption are brought to justice.

“The U.S. government supports efforts to prevent corruption by encouraging government transparency and access to information, as well as to prosecute corruption,” said Neitzke.

The Chargé d’Affaires said US and Malawi share democratic values and a belief that active citizens are the wellspring of democratic accountability.

Neitzke said it is therefore important that the US and Malawi should make fighting corruption a priority if the two countries are to safeguard development, democracy, and peace.

“We concur with President Chakwera’s call to the citizens of Malawi to play an active role in the ongoing fight against corruption,” concludes the statement.

