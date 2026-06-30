US Multi-Platinum R&B Legend Brian McKnight to Perform at Game Haven in Blantyre This August

Malawi is set to host one of the biggest names in contemporary R&B as Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum American singer-songwriter Brian McKnight headlines “Sunset in the Warm Heart” at Game Haven in Blantyre on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The concert, organised by a leading Malawian arts and culture production company, aims to showcase Malawi’s tourism potential, creative talent and renowned hospitality through a world-class live music experience.

Speaking about the event, media liaison Joab Frank Chakhaza said the show has been deliberately designed to combine international entertainment with the country’s rich cultural and tourism offerings.

“This is an elevated live music experience that celebrates Southern Malawi’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant arts scene and warm hospitality while placing Malawi on the international entertainment map,” said Chakhaza.

McKnight, regarded as one of the most successful R&B artists of his generation, has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and earned 17 Grammy Award nominations during a career spanning more than three decades. He is expected to perform many of his timeless classics alongside leading Malawian musicians in what organisers describe as an unforgettable evening of music, culture and premium hospitality.

Beyond the concert itself, organisers say the event is expected to attract music lovers, business executives, tourists, creatives and members of the Malawian diaspora from across the region.

Guests wishing to extend their stay will have access to Game Haven’s accommodation facilities as well as outdoor experiences including hiking and mountain tours, reinforcing the event’s tourism focus.

Organisers are also inviting partnerships from media houses, hospitality businesses and corporate sponsors. They say partners will benefit from increased brand visibility, direct audience engagement and the opportunity to support youth empowerment, arts development and community initiatives.

Event manager Farida Matumula said the concert is expected to generate significant economic activity while promoting Malawi as a destination for international entertainment and tourism.

“We believe this event will contribute to positioning Malawi as a preferred destination for major international concerts while boosting the country’s tourism industry,” she said.

Organising committee member Francis Phiri, popularly known as Lawi, said preparations are progressing well, with several strategic partners already committed to the event.

He confirmed partnerships with Barron’s Car Hire, Malawians based in South Africa, and the Malawi Department of Tourism.

“The Malawi Department of Tourism is on board because this is fundamentally a tourism-driven initiative. Beyond the music, we want visitors to experience what Malawi has to offer and encourage more people to choose Malawi as their travel destination,” Lawi said.

The concert is expected to be one of the country’s biggest entertainment events of 2026, bringing together international music, local talent and tourism in a single showcase aimed at promoting the Warm Heart of Africa to the world.

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