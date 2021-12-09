US names ACB Director Martha Chizuma Anti-Corruption Champion

The United States of America (USA) Government through its Department of State has named Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General as an Anti-Corruption Champion for her tremendous courage in the fierce fight against graft.

According to a statement from US Embassy in Malawi, Chizuma and 11 others have been awarded the Anti-Corruption Champion accolade because of their fighting spirits and their tenacity against the cancer that is corruption.

“Making progress in this work requires tremendous courage. To fight corruption, we need leaders from every part of our societies to step up. Thank you for showing us how it is done,” reads in part the statement from the US Embassy in Lilongwe.

The US Government says Chizuma has persistently demonstrated leadership, courage and impact in preventing, exposing and combating corruption.

“At the time of her appointment to her prior role as Malawi’s Ombudsman, Ms. Chizuma was the youngest person and only the second woman to hold the position in Malawi.

Twice, in 2015 and 2020, Chizuma, who is referred to as the legal bulldozer, was elected African regional director of the International Ombudsman Institute.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Chizuma said she was honoured but yet so humbled to be recognised by the American Government for her work.

Said Chizuma: “Well, it’s such an amazing feeling. I feel humbled I mean this is huge. Moreover, this job can leave you extremely lonely and at times you just do things by trusting your gut without really knowing if it’s right or wrong.

“This award, at so many levels, validates my work and that of the Bureau and will motivate me to do more in our efforts to curb corruption in our country. It is not an easy task, but with God’s help and presence we will surely overcome.”

