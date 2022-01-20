US$315m needed for the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project rollout

Khato Civil Engineering has disclosed that an amount of $315 million will be needed for the rollout of the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project .

Initially, the project was pegged at $500 million, but has been reduced to $315million.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mongezi Mnyani, told the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change that the company is only waiting for a financier for the project.

“We are in the process of identifying the financier to fund the project. Once it is done then the project will immediately roll out,” he said.

Chairperson for the committee, Werani Chilenga, said his committee is happy with the assurance from the company that the project will start soon.

“This project will benefit a lot of Malawians as it is sustainable as opposed to the Diamphwe project,” he said.

Chilenga said the Diamphwe Project relies water from Dzalanyama forest reserve because now the forest is almost depleted.

It will need a lot of resources to start the re-afforestation of the forest, he said.

