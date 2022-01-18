USCA salutes women cannabis growers of Kasungu

The United States Cannabis Association (USCA) has saluted a group of women who cultivate cannabis in Kasungu under the banner of Women of Vision Cannabis Growers.

The group has a mega farm in Chinsinga Village in Traditional Authority Nyaza in the district.

The group has already started creating job opportunities for the locals, a development that has excited USCA.

Speaking to Nyasa Times over the weekend, USCA chief executive officer, Wezzie Ngalamila, said she expects other cooperatives to learn from Women of Vision Cannabis Growers.

Ngalamila said her organization is doing everything to make sure that all cannabis cooperatives are familiar with how to cultivate and take care of the Malawian new gold crop.

USCA then donated five greenhouses to the group and named it as a cannabis farm learning center.

Ngalamila further disclosed that her organization is ready to support any cooperative facing any problem in the process.

The group said they have so far recruited security personnel from within the surrounding area apart from engaging some villagers in different activities at their farm.

The Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) chairperson, Boniface Kadzamira, urged all cooperatives to follow the advice on cannabis production.

Kadzamira said Malawi stands to benefit from the certified industrial hemp despite poor rains.

