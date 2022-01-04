UTM describes Justice Yonamu’s resignation and departure as democratic choice for its members

UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has described the litany of resignations and departures from the party by some of its members as a demonstration of maturity of democracy in the party.

Kaliati was reacting to the latest resignation and departure of Director of Research for Blantyre District Sydney Justice Yonamu.

Over the recent past, UTM has lost a number of senior members to resignations and dumping of the party over what the departing members say are frustrations that the Tonse Alliance government is not delivering what it promised during the campaign period.

Yonamu, too, in his letter addressed to Secretary General, cites unfulfilled promises and dwindling popularity of UTM Party as some of the reasons for his resignation and departure from the party.

He claims that, as one of those who preached message of change, message of hope of Malawi Wokomela Tonse, he feels pity with “what is happening now.”

“Looking at tears from eyes of poor Malawians is very shameful to be part and parcel of unlistening leaders and government. Life is hard in Malawi, the cost of living unbearable. I therefore tender my resignation and henceforth joining Kalindo’s demonstrations to fight for poor voiceless crying citizens of Malawians. In so doing, I endorse concerned citizens demonstrations led by Hon. Bon Kalindo,” he says.

“You might be deceived to say you have the membership, but hear it from me that over half of your supporters no longer support your party anymore. They already resigned in their hearts and would not come to tell you in the face. The truth is I will be vindicated in 2025 elections outcome. I wish you well, but remember the people that put you where you are,” thus Yonamu concludes his letter.

But Kaliati dismissed assertions that UTM Party has lost direction and popularity.

She said the party is receiving hundreds of new members.

“But as a party, we thank him very much that we worked with him all this time. We expected that, if he claims that the party is losing popularity, as Director of Research, he should have done his job on this to. But I must say that his resignation and exit is a good democratic choice he has made and we wish him very well where he is going,” said Kaliati.

