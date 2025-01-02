UTM MP to offer scholarships to over 124 needy students in Mzimba

UTM Member of Parliament for Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency, Sam Chirwa, has announced plans to provide scholarships worth millions of Kwacha to more than 124 brilliant but needy secondary school students in his area.

Currently supporting 123 students in various secondary schools, Chirwa revealed during a New Year’s Eve party in his constituency that he plans to expand the program to include additional beneficiaries.

The initiative aims to address the financial challenges many parents face in affording school fees, particularly for institutions with higher costs. Chirwa expressed pride in the academic performance of the students under his program, stating, “I want to see my constituents climb the education ladder to the highest point.”

He urged the students to work hard and make the most of the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of education in improving community livelihoods. Chirwa also appealed to parents and stakeholders to prioritize their children’s education over non-essential expenditures, reaffirming his commitment to supporting students until they complete their secondary education.

“I want to reduce the illiteracy level in my area,” Chirwa stated, adding that his motivation stems from his understanding of the hardships faced by his constituents, rather than political interests.

Parents attending the celebration expressed gratitude for Chirwa’s unwavering support since 2019. They praised his efforts not only in education but also in other areas, such as sports development through the formation of Luwerezi FC and the empowerment of women through business initiatives.

In addition to education, Chirwa announced plans to support renowned artists Laurence Mbenjere and Moses Makawa, who have been inactive in recent years, further demonstrating his commitment to community development.

Chirwa’s initiatives continue to make a significant impact in Mzimba Luwerezi, with many constituents lauding his dedication to improving lives in the area.

