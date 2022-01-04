UTM parliamentarian donates two ambulances to Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency

UTM member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency, Sam Chirwa, on Monday donated two ambulances to his constituents in order to boost health delivery in the area.

The two ambulances have been donated into two zones for the area, namely Champhira and Luwerezi.

Chirwa has also promised to donate another ambulance to Emfeni Zone soon.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the donation, the lawmaker said the ambulances were part of his campaign promise, which came after seeing the problem the constituents were facing to access healthcare services.

“The idea is to make health delivery easily accessible to his constituents and then to take care of people who have advanced in age and could not regularly attend periodic checkups at the three centres. My constituency has three health centres, and it is my wish to see each center has its ambulance,” he said.

Chirwa promised that he would pay the salaries of drivers who will be employed to operate the ambulances and also intends to pay for the regular maintenance fees.

Group Village Headman Chamba Chakoma, who represented the constituents, thanked the MP for the development.

Chakoma said they have seen some MPs failing to fulfil their promises because of the economic crisis and they therefore don’t take the donation for granted.

Apart from the ambulances, Chirwa has also been paying school fees to 15 students annually, constructed six dead bridges and teacher houses as well as school blocks in just mention a few.

The projects are through his own pockets as well as Community Development Fund (CDF).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!