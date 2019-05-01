UTM running mate  Usi says DPP handouts a disgrace

UTM vice president Michael Usi has poked fun at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign donations of bicycles, saying this was tax payer money which would have been used to buy medical drugs in public hospitals.

Usi said this in Phalombe north during a highly attended political rally after him and party patron Noel Masangwi held a successful whistle stop tour.

He said the money could have been used to pay teachers’ arrears as some of them have stayed for over three years without the arrears.

“It is sad that the DPP has resolved to play people like football. You have been neglected to suffer the effects of bad FISP policy, lack of potable water, poor management of local development fund and corruption,” said Usi to the deafening applause of the thousands upon thousands of the people who came to hear him speak.

He described the DPP officials as heartless people who only need people during an election time.

“Your value is much more than the bicycle which comes every after five years during an election,” he said.

Usi then urged people to vote out the DPP led government at the May 21 polls and vote in the UTM saying it is the only party with practical promises which include three meals for everyone a day, creation of mega farms in each district to boost agriculture and create more jobs.

Others include creation of one million jobs within a year, abolition of quota system of selecting students to public universities as well as ending corruption, tribalism, nepotism, regionalism, cronyism, favouritism as well as rule of arrogance and impunity.

Speaking earler, Masangwi, who is also Mulhako wa Alhomwe patron, said the Lhomwes are in dire poverty because of upside down priorities of the DPP led government.

He said the UTM will improve the living standards of all Malawians regardless of a tribe, including the Lhomwes.

