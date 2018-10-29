UTM shifts convention date: November 9 indaba postponed

United Transformation Movement (UTM) that is promoting Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s presidential ticket in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Electionshas cancelled its first ever national elective conference which was scheduled to take place from November 9 2018.

UTM spokeman Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed the development in a telephone interview on Monday.

“It is true that we have postponed our party convention which was supposed to take place on 9th November 2018,” Chidanti Malunga told Nyasa Times.

He further revealed that the party through a special independent committee will announce the new date and venue for the constitution.

“We need to adhere to our constitution that requures us to give a notice of 21 days before the actual date of the convention. As you can recall very well, we did announce that we will hold our convention on 9th November but we did not announce the venue and positions to be contested for,” said Chidanti Malunga.

“Therefore, even if we can announce the venue and positions today, I don’t think it can work out” he added.

He then assured the general public and all our UTM supporters that the special independent committee instituted will announce the date and venue for the convention soon.

The movement has also announced that primary elections will be held across rge country inmediately after the convention.

UTM was launched by Chilima in July this year after he dumped the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chilima fell out of favour with President Peter Mutharika—who picked him from the private sector where he worked as Airtel Malawi managing director to be his running mate in 2014—in June this year when he quit the governing party.

