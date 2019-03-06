UTM’s Usi ready for running mates debate

UTM party presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi says he is prepared and geared to participate in Thursdays presidential running mates debate slated for BICC in Lilongwe.

Usi said in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times that he is ready and cannot wait for the debate, contrary to some social media propaganda that he had withdrawn.

“I am very ready for the debates,” said Usi.

When asked about his purported withdrawal from the debate, Usi looked surprised.

“Who is saying I have withdrawn? For what reason?” Wondered Usi.

“Let God be God, those who are spreading these lies are obviously aware that they are getting out of government and we should understand them, mitu sikugwira Mbuyache, ” added Usi.

He said he has prepared well with his team and assured that people should expect to hear constructive ideas which will take the country forward after May 21 elections.

Social media has been awash with speculation that Usi had withdrawn from the debate after allegedly noting that Zodiak, an award winning media house organising the debates had leaked some questions to other candidates.

Ironically, the candidates are given areas where the questions will come from prior to the debate and some questions come from members of the audience who are picked at random.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :