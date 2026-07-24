Vice-President’s health scare reminds Malawians that illness knows no age

Reports indicate that the Right Honourable Dr Jane Ansah, Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi, collapsed after laying a wreath at the grave of the late Khetase, a Malawi Police Service officer who served at the INTERPOL Desk at National Police Headquarters.

The incident is deeply regrettable, and Malawians of goodwill will be hoping and praying for the Vice-President’s full and speedy recovery.

At the time of publication, no verified medical details regarding the cause of the reported collapse had been made public.

The incident, however, offers an important national lesson: illness is part of the human condition and can affect anyone, irrespective of age, status or political office.

In recent months, the Vice-President has reportedly positioned herself within discussions concerning the future succession of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, with some of the political messaging surrounding the debate focusing heavily on the President’s age.

This latest incident should encourage political leaders and their supporters to reflect carefully on the use of age and health as weapons in political contests.

Advanced age does not automatically mean incapacity, just as relative youth does not guarantee perfect health, sound judgement or effective leadership.

Leadership must ultimately be assessed on competence, experience, integrity, mental alertness, performance and the confidence of the people — not on age alone.

President Mutharika’s return to office demonstrated that Malawians were prepared to judge him on his experience, policies and ability to address the country’s challenges.

He was sworn in for his current term on 4 October 2025, after winning the September 2025 presidential election.

The Vice-President’s reported health scare must not, therefore, become an occasion for ridicule or political retaliation. Instead, it should remind the nation that public discourse must remain humane, respectful and consistent.

Malawi needs politics founded on ideas, service and national development — not personal attacks based on age, illness or physical vulnerability.

As the country wishes the Vice-President well, the enduring message is clear: anyone can fall sick, but the true measure of a leader is the capacity to serve, make sound decisions and advance the interests of the nation.

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