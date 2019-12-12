Villagers close down Chinese mine in Chitipa

Malawi Police were called in on Thursday morning to bring peace and calm at a Chinese owned mine in Chitipa after villagers set ablaze security guard structures at the mine.

Government has since closed down the mine at Mbirima in the district pending talks which are scheduled after the Christmas and New Year festive season.

Chitipa district commissioner Humphrey Gondwe has confirmed of the closure of the mine pending the talks which will be initiated by officials from the department of Mines.

The villagers forced the closure of the mine after Group Village Headman Mbirima told the district commissioner to close the mine because the miners were refusing to honour their corporate social responsibility to the community.

