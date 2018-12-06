Villagers, Malawi Police clash: Mayhem at Kasiya in Lilongwe

It was a night of running battles at Kasiya in Lilongwe after police shot dead one person in an operation to restore order after violence over land dispute went wrong.

Angry villagers burn a house of a complainant in a land issue after police shot dead the accused

Angry villagers burn a tobacco ban of  complainant in a land issue at Kayiya in Lilongwe

Sources say the police went to the area, in the outskirts of the city at around 10pm to arrest a man, Jefayi Masaiti who was accused of unlawful use of piece of land.

“When the police went to his house to arrest him, he emerged with an axe and hacked one of the police officers, prompting one of the officers to fire in the air three times to warn him but he leapt towards another officer and one of the police officers just shot him before he hacked another officer,” said our source.

The stabbed officer, sergeant Precious Makuta, sustained serious injuries.

This angered the villagers who rose against the law enforcers.

The villagers also went to the complainant’s house and burned his house and a tobacco barn.

Calm has returned but the atmosphere remains tense.

Police spokespersons asked for more time to gather facts before commenting on the issue.

