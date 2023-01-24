Vision Fund CEO dies suddenly soon after sex

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express shock following the sudden death of Vision Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stanley Mikwamba soon after having sex with his girlfriend.

The police say the two had sexual intercourse at Country Lodge in Area 9 in Lilongwe.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on January 21 at about 20:00hrs.

“Mikwamba, 49, died suddenly after having sex with his girlfriend Lynes Mbewe,” reads crime report in part.

Postmortem results conducted by Dr. Andrew Mwale of Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe have revealed that the deceased died of cardiogenic shock and cardiac arrest.

The report says Mkwamba might have died due to “sweetness” he might have felt during the sex.

Some Malawians suggest that the woman might have used a local herb called tseketseke which some women use to make their sexual partners feel extremely good during sexual intercourse.

The remains of late Mkwamba has been taken to his matrimonial home Village headman Nsomba, Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre awaiting for burial.

The 31year old girlfriend hails from the area of village headman Zengereza, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza but she currently stays in Chileka, Blantyre.